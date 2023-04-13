Construction Tools Stolen

Police are doing leg work – checking for video footage in a southwest Salina neighborhood after a construction trailer burglary.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that sometime between 6pm Tuesday and 6:30am Wednesday, someone cut the padlock on an enclosed trailer loaded with construction tools, and left it emptied in the 100 block of Georgia Street.

Police say numerous power and hand tools, site survey tools and toolboxes were taken.

The tools are the property of Smoky Hill Construction, LLC. Loss and damage is listed at $2,110.