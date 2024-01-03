Construction Altering Major Intersection

A construction project is altering traffic flow at a highly traveled intersection in South Salina.

According to the City of Salina, on Wednesday, repairs started at the intersection of Schilling Road and 9th Street. The concrete repair work will occur in the middle of the intersection such that the westbound lanes thru the intersection and all left turns will be restricted. Northbound, southbound and eastbound will be still be allowed in a limited capacity.

The work is expected to take no more than seven (7) days such that the intersection can be re-opened early next week, weather dependent. Speed limits will be reduced to 25 mph through the intersection for the safety of the construction crews and motorists. Motorists should expect significant delays and avoid the intersection altogether if possible.

The work is part of a $510,000 project, which is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2023 street maintenance capital improvement program.