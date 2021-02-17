Conservative Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70

A voice that has been heard on KSAL Radio for 27 years has passed away. Longtime talk radio host Rush Limbaugh is dead.

The 70-year-old passed away after a year-long battle with advanced lung cancer, a diagnosis he revealed was terminal just months ago. Limbaugh is widely considered one of the most influential media members of the past 50 years, using his far-reaching microphone to push conservative candidates and initiatives.

His program aired in Salina on NewsRadio 1150 KSAL beginning in 1994 weekdays from 11am to 2pm. KSAL General Manager Bob Protzman says that radio station plans to continue airing the program, with guest host tributes to Limbaugh anticipated.

Since achieving radio syndication stardom in the late 80’s, he has grown into the most listened-to radio show in the U.S. Limbaugh opened up about his cancer battle late last year, admitting he wasn’t expecting to make it to December.

In February of 2020, President Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his final State of the Union address.