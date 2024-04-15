Congratulations to the 2024 KSHSAA True Blue ® Scholarship Recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association is proud to announce the 34 students selected for a $2,000 scholarship made payable to a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or technical school in the name of the selected student.

“Kansas schools are filled with outstanding students who excel in the classroom, in competition and performance, and in the community” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Having the opportunity to recognize students from across the state is an honor. We are pleased to partner with the Capitol Federal Foundation® to honor these outstanding students as they graduate and pursue continued excellence in their postsecondary endeavors.”

The 34 recipients are:



Scholarship Activity Winner School Boys Baseball Reese Jr., Corey Blaine Lebo HS Boys Basketball Beisner, Bryce Douglas Beloit HS Boys Bowling Hoffman, Brady Lawrence Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS Boys Cross Country Lyons, Connor J Olathe West HS Boys Football Pettay, Drew Robert Wamego HS Boys Golf Carroll, Austin James Ellis HS Boys Soccer Geromel, Vitor Ribeiro Maize South HS Boys Swimming & Diving Masilionis, Max Foster Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS Boys Tennis Fitzthum, Henry Owen Hays HS Boys Track & Field Christensen, Trevor Samuel St. George-Rock Creek HS Boys Wrestling Woodruff, Erich Andrew Pomona-West Franklin HS Cheerleading Grebowiec, Kaydence Ann Plainville HS Dance Shirley, Drew Marie Riley County HS Debate Grotheer, Indiana Sloan Pittsburg HS Girls Basketball Gros, Hattie Maxine Frankfort HS Girls Bowling Free, Emily Michelle Lenexa-St. James Academy Girls Cross Country Hocker Singh, Anjali Hamaguchi Olathe North HS Girls Golf Springer, Sara Jo Wamego HS Girls Gymnastics Givner, Kaia Jayden Shawnee Mission Northwest HS Girls Soccer Siemens, Makenna Alexis Buhler HS Girls Softball Ko, Kelsi Ryan Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS Girls Swimming & Diving Hill, Miriam Deana Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS Girls Tennis Novion, Ella Alexa Olathe Northwest HS Girls Track & Field Dannefer, Claira Marie Abilene HS Girls Volleyball Koontz, Abigail Lillie Newton HS Girls Wrestling Smith, Lorna Catherine Holton HS KAY Tangeman, Katie Leighann Seneca-Nemaha Central HS Music – Band Cho, Lindsay H Overland Park-Blue Valley HS Music – Orchestra/Piano Jiang, Edward Overland Park-Blue Valley HS Music – Vocal Simons, Anna Kathryn Leoti-Wichita County HS Scholars Bowl Simmelink, Hannah Jo Mankato-Rock Hills HS Speech & Drama Perkins, John Henry Overland Park-Blue Valley HS Student Council Kozlowski, Katherine Grace Overland Park-Blue Valley HS Unified Bowling Manhart, Jersey L Silver Lake HS



This third year of the KSHSAA True Blue Scholarship saw a high mark in applications.

More about the scholarship:

Eligibility

Students must be seniors attending and graduating from a member school of the Kansas State High School Activities Association during the 2023-24 school year and have rostered in the chosen activity their senior year. They must be considered as students in good standing as confirmed by their building principal. Students must enroll and attend a post-secondary institution of their choice as a full-time student within two years of graduation. Applicants must be in their final semester of high school.

Selection Criteria

The students were selected based upon an assessment of the following components:

Community Service (30%)

Academic achievement (30%)

Activity achievement (20%)

Breadth of school activity participation (20%)

Applications were reviewed by a panel of educators and stakeholders who support the mission of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Mission Statement: The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) serves students by providing leadership for the administration of education based interscholastic activities.