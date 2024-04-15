Congratulations to the 2024 KSHSAA True Blue ® Scholarship Recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association is proud to announce the 34 students selected for a $2,000 scholarship made payable to a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or technical school in the name of the selected student.
“Kansas schools are filled with outstanding students who excel in the classroom, in competition and performance, and in the community” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Having the opportunity to recognize students from across the state is an honor. We are pleased to partner with the Capitol Federal Foundation® to honor these outstanding students as they graduate and pursue continued excellence in their postsecondary endeavors.”
The 34 recipients are:
Scholarship Activity
Winner
School
Boys Baseball
Reese Jr., Corey Blaine
Lebo HS
Boys Basketball
Beisner, Bryce Douglas
Beloit HS
Boys Bowling
Hoffman, Brady Lawrence
Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS
Boys Cross Country
Lyons, Connor J
Olathe West HS
Boys Football
Pettay, Drew Robert
Wamego HS
Boys Golf
Carroll, Austin James
Ellis HS
Boys Soccer
Geromel, Vitor Ribeiro
Maize South HS
Boys Swimming & Diving
Masilionis, Max Foster
Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS
Boys Tennis
Fitzthum, Henry Owen
Hays HS
Boys Track & Field
Christensen, Trevor Samuel
St. George-Rock Creek HS
Boys Wrestling
Woodruff, Erich Andrew
Pomona-West Franklin HS
Cheerleading
Grebowiec, Kaydence Ann
Plainville HS
Dance
Shirley, Drew Marie
Riley County HS
Debate
Grotheer, Indiana Sloan
Pittsburg HS
Girls Basketball
Gros, Hattie Maxine
Frankfort HS
Girls Bowling
Free, Emily Michelle
Lenexa-St. James Academy
Girls Cross Country
Hocker Singh, Anjali Hamaguchi
Olathe North HS
Girls Golf
Springer, Sara Jo
Wamego HS
Girls Gymnastics
Givner, Kaia Jayden
Shawnee Mission Northwest HS
Girls Soccer
Siemens, Makenna Alexis
Buhler HS
Girls Softball
Ko, Kelsi Ryan
Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS
Girls Swimming & Diving
Hill, Miriam Deana
Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS
Girls Tennis
Novion, Ella Alexa
Olathe Northwest HS
Girls Track & Field
Dannefer, Claira Marie
Abilene HS
Girls Volleyball
Koontz, Abigail Lillie
Newton HS
Girls Wrestling
Smith, Lorna Catherine
Holton HS
KAY
Tangeman, Katie Leighann
Seneca-Nemaha Central HS
Music – Band
Cho, Lindsay H
Overland Park-Blue Valley HS
Music – Orchestra/Piano
Jiang, Edward
Overland Park-Blue Valley HS
Music – Vocal
Simons, Anna Kathryn
Leoti-Wichita County HS
Scholars Bowl
Simmelink, Hannah Jo
Mankato-Rock Hills HS
Speech & Drama
Perkins, John Henry
Overland Park-Blue Valley HS
Student Council
Kozlowski, Katherine Grace
Overland Park-Blue Valley HS
Unified Bowling
Manhart, Jersey L
Silver Lake HS
This third year of the KSHSAA True Blue Scholarship saw a high mark in applications.
More about the scholarship:
Eligibility
Students must be seniors attending and graduating from a member school of the Kansas State High School Activities Association during the 2023-24 school year and have rostered in the chosen activity their senior year. They must be considered as students in good standing as confirmed by their building principal. Students must enroll and attend a post-secondary institution of their choice as a full-time student within two years of graduation. Applicants must be in their final semester of high school.
Selection Criteria
The students were selected based upon an assessment of the following components:
Community Service (30%)
Academic achievement (30%)
Activity achievement (20%)
Breadth of school activity participation (20%)
Applications were reviewed by a panel of educators and stakeholders who support the mission of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
Mission Statement: The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) serves students by providing leadership for the administration of education based interscholastic activities.