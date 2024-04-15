Congratulations to the 2024 KSHSAA True Blue ® Scholarship Recipients

By KSHSAA Release April 15, 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association is proud to announce the 34 students selected for a $2,000 scholarship made payable to a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or technical school in the name of the selected student.

“Kansas schools are filled with outstanding students who excel in the classroom, in competition and performance, and in the community” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Having the opportunity to recognize students from across the state is an honor. We are pleased to partner with the Capitol Federal Foundation® to honor these outstanding students as they graduate and pursue continued excellence in their postsecondary endeavors.”

The 34 recipients are:

Scholarship Activity

Winner

School

Boys Baseball

Reese Jr., Corey Blaine

Lebo HS

Boys Basketball

Beisner, Bryce Douglas

Beloit HS

Boys Bowling

Hoffman, Brady Lawrence

Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS

Boys Cross Country

Lyons, Connor J

Olathe West HS

Boys Football

Pettay, Drew Robert

Wamego HS

Boys Golf

Carroll, Austin James

Ellis HS

Boys Soccer

Geromel, Vitor Ribeiro

Maize South HS

Boys Swimming & Diving

Masilionis, Max Foster

Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS

Boys Tennis

Fitzthum, Henry Owen

Hays HS

Boys Track & Field

Christensen, Trevor Samuel

St. George-Rock Creek HS

Boys Wrestling

Woodruff, Erich Andrew

Pomona-West Franklin HS

Cheerleading

Grebowiec, Kaydence Ann

Plainville HS

Dance

Shirley, Drew Marie

Riley County HS

Debate

Grotheer, Indiana Sloan

Pittsburg HS

Girls Basketball

Gros, Hattie Maxine

Frankfort HS

Girls Bowling

Free, Emily Michelle

Lenexa-St. James Academy

Girls Cross Country

Hocker Singh, Anjali Hamaguchi

Olathe North HS

Girls Golf

Springer, Sara Jo

Wamego HS

Girls Gymnastics

Givner, Kaia Jayden

Shawnee Mission Northwest HS

Girls Soccer

Siemens, Makenna Alexis

Buhler HS

Girls Softball

Ko, Kelsi Ryan

Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS

Girls Swimming & Diving

Hill, Miriam Deana

Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS

Girls Tennis

Novion, Ella Alexa

Olathe Northwest HS

Girls Track & Field

Dannefer, Claira Marie

Abilene HS

Girls Volleyball

Koontz, Abigail Lillie

Newton HS

Girls Wrestling

Smith, Lorna Catherine

Holton HS

KAY

Tangeman, Katie Leighann

Seneca-Nemaha Central HS

Music – Band

Cho, Lindsay H

Overland Park-Blue Valley HS

Music – Orchestra/Piano

Jiang, Edward

Overland Park-Blue Valley HS

Music – Vocal

Simons, Anna Kathryn

Leoti-Wichita County HS

Scholars Bowl

Simmelink, Hannah Jo

Mankato-Rock Hills HS

Speech & Drama

Perkins, John Henry

Overland Park-Blue Valley HS

Student Council

Kozlowski, Katherine Grace

Overland Park-Blue Valley HS

Unified Bowling

Manhart, Jersey L

Silver Lake HS

 


This third year of the KSHSAA True Blue Scholarship saw a high mark in applications.

 

More about the scholarship:

 

Eligibility

Students must be seniors attending and graduating from a member school of the Kansas State High School Activities Association during the 2023-24 school year and have rostered in the chosen activity their senior year. They must be considered as students in good standing as confirmed by their building principal. Students must enroll and attend a post-secondary institution of their choice as a full-time student within two years of graduation. Applicants must be in their final semester of high school.

 

Selection Criteria
The students were selected based upon an assessment of the following components:

Community Service (30%)

Academic achievement (30%)

Activity achievement (20%)

Breadth of school activity participation (20%)

 

Applications were reviewed by a panel of educators and stakeholders who support the mission of the Kansas State High School Activities Association. 

 

Mission Statement: The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) serves students by providing leadership for the administration of education based interscholastic activities.