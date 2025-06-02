Confrontation at Gay Pride Event Prompts Call to Cops

A disturbance at a Gay pride event in Salina on Sunday prompted police officers to respond.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Temple on two occasions Sunday afternoon after complaints were lodged against two men with a loud speaker who were preaching against the sin of homosexuality.

They were asked to leave the property. A short time later the two relocated to public property – the sidewalk outside the Temple Innovation Foundation at 336 S. Santa Fe to continue sharing their views.

An event participant confronted the two and reached out his hand like he was going to touch their amplifier. He was ten struck on the hand by one of the two.

No arrest was made, police say the man was protecting his property. No charges or citations were issued after the incident.