Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 39 °

Condensed Academy Class Deadline Approaching

Todd PittengerMarch 25, 2023

The deadline to enroll for the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Condensed Academy Class is approaching. The agency is planning the course at its Salina training center.

According to the Patrol, Class #67 is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol State Troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class #67 will begin on September 19th, and will graduate on December 13th.

Qualified candidates must be a full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officer in good standing with KSCPOST. A minimum of three years POST certified experience must be accrued by the academy’s start date, September 19th, to be considered for this academy class. Qualified candidates who successfully pass the comprehensive Trooper screening process, will go on to complete 12-weeks of rigorous training, that will be both physically and mentally challenging.

After graduating from the academy, these recruits will then move on to their next phase of field training with a veteran Trooper.

“It is an honor to once again provide current Kansas certified law enforcement officers with the opportunity to take their careers to a new level by joining the Patrol,” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “We are excited to offer this condensed academy to Kansas law enforcement officers who wish to become a State Trooper and who have the desire to immerse themselves in the deep traditions of such a prestigious agency.”

The Patrol looks forward to welcoming the certified Kansas law enforcement officers who complete Class #67 into our agency, as they’ll help us continue to provide service, courtesy, and protection to all those traveling throughout the state of Kansas.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/KHPCondensedAcademyClass. Deadline to enroll is April 1st.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Condensed Academy Class Deadline Ap...

The deadline to enroll for the Kansas Highway Patrol's Condensed Academy Class is approaching. The a...

March 25, 2023 Comments

Students Create Custom Machinery

Top News

March 25, 2023

Tips Sought in Bar Robbery

Top News

March 25, 2023

GAME PREVIEW // 15/13 K-State to Fa...

Sports News

March 24, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Condensed Academy Class D...
March 25, 2023Comments
Pistol Stolen from Pickup
March 24, 2023Comments
Testing Prompts Shutdown ...
March 24, 2023Comments
Record Giving at “M...
March 24, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra