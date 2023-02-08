Salina, KS

Concordia wins at Abilene for First Time Since 2014; Cowgirls Fade in 2nd Half

Trent SanchezFebruary 8, 2023

 

pictured is Stocton Timbrook, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson 

Concordia 44  Abilene Cowgirls 30

ABILENE – The Concordia Lady Panthers used a 20-5, 3rd quarter to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit Tuesday night in their victory at Abilene.  5’6” Freshman, Charlize Cash scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the 3rd quarter to help turn the game around for Concordia.

The Cowgirls played one of their better halves of basketball in the first 2 quarters of the game.  Abilene put together a 13-0 run that bridged the 1st and 2nd quarters and held the Lady Panthers without any points for over a quarter of game time and only 2 total points in the entire 2nd quarter.  The Cowgirls led 8-6 at the end of the 1st quarter and 21-8 at halftime.  Concordia led 28-26 after their big 3rd quarter.

Abilene was led by Junior, Claira Dannefer, who finished with a team-high 14 points.  The Cowgirls fell to 2-13, 1-6 with the loss and Concordia improved to 5-11, 2-5 with the win.

Concordia 57  Abilene Cowboys 52

ABILENE – The Concordia Panthers held off the Cowboys for their first victory in Abilene since 2014.  Concordia had lost 9 consecutive games at Abilene prior to Tuesday night.  The Cowboys had defeated the Panthers 66-47 on December 16.  The loss, was the 3rd in a row for Abilene and they have now lost 4 of their last 5 games overall to fall to 8-8, 4-3 on the season.

The Cowboys led 15-11 at the end of the 1st quarter but trailed 25-24 at halftime and 44-42 after three quarters.   The Panthers got 4 free throws, in the final 20 seconds, from Senior, Alan Garcia to put the game away.  Garcia was 8-8 at the foul line in the game, with all the free throws coming in the 2nd half.  He finished with a game-high 16 points in the win.  Concordia improved to 8-8, 2-5 with the victory.  Abilene will travel to Wamego on Friday, while Concordia will host Chapman.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

LISTEN LIVE

