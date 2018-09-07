Concordia Spoils Abilene’s Home Opener with a 14-6 Victory

In the game between Abilene and Concordia the two teams combined for seven turnovers, therefore it was fitting that that the contest turned on a defensive play in the Panther’s 14-6 victory. Concordia’s Wyatt Trost intercepted Abilene quarterback Jackson Randles and returned it for a 30 yard touchdown with 3:37 to play in the third quarter to break a scoreless tie. Trost, a 6’ 165 Sophomore, add the two point conversion catch, which turned out to be the winning points to make it 8-0 Panthers.

The Cowboys offense finally came to life in the fourth quarter on an 80 yard touchdown run from Randles on a 1st and 30 play. His two point conversion pass attempt was denied though to make the score 8-6.

Concordia would get insurance points with an 11 play drive that spanned 58 yards and took 5:34 off the clock. Sophomore Running Back, Hunter Schroeder would take it in from 1 yard out to make it 14-6 with 32 seconds left, the conversion try would fail.

Abilene would have one last chance after a Randles 34 yard pass to Chase Mason set up the ball at the Panther 23 yard line. Randles, under pressure on the final play, was picked off by Dyelan Reed.

The Cowboys totaled unofficially 274 yards offensively but turned over the ball four times in the game. The Abilene defense was stingy for a second straight week as they held the Panthers to just 208 yards and forced three turnovers. Abilene was led offensively by Senior Running Back James Mayden, who ran 20 times for 108 yards.

The Cowboys will host Dickinson County rival Chapman next week. The Irish are 2-0 on the season. They defeated Wamego 22-8 Friday night and opened with a 34-18 victory over Marysville in week one. Abilene has defeated Chapman five straight times which includes last year’s 34-14 victory. The Irish last beat the Cowboys 29-28 in 2012.