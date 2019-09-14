Concordia Holds off Abilene 13-7

The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Harold M. Clark Stadium in Concordia for the first time since 2016 Friday night in what was their first road test of the season. Abilene played improved football from their week one setback to Clay Center but still lost 13-7 to the Panthers. It was the third straight victory for Concordia over Abilene in the series.

The Panther’s rushing attack was dominant on the night. Concordia had two backs go over 100 yards in the victory. Hunter Schroeder finished with a game-high 155 yards on 17 carries unofficially. He had two long runs that set up both Panther touchdowns.

The first score came with 1:24 to play in the opening quarter on a 3 yard run by Keyan Miller to make the score 7-0 after the PAT. Miller would go on to have a huge night of his own as he totaled unofficially 13 carries for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns. Miller put the game away with 4:27 to play on a 10 yard run to make the score 13-0.

Abilene would score on their final drive of the game. Quarterback Jackson Randles connected with Kaleb Becker on a 43 yard pass play to the Concordia 3 yard line. Randles would then find Chrisxavier Cease for a touchdown with 1:03 left in the game. It was the first time Abilene had scored since October 26 of last year in a 26-21 victory over Ulysses. The Cowboys had been shutout in consecutive games.

Cease was the First National Bank of Hope Player of the game. He finished with 7 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also intercepted his second pass of the season. Abilene unofficially totaled 130 yards in the game while Concordia racked up 342 yards.

Concordia will host undefeated Marysville next Friday. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a 56-21 victory over Clay Center. Abilene will travel to county rival Chapman next week. The Irish fell to 0-2 with a 28-14 loss at Wamego.