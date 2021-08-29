Those who are unvaccinated and attend mass gatherings of 500 people or more are asked to quarantine following the event. This includes things like Saturday night’s sold-out Martina McBride concert at the Stiefel Theatre in Salina and the upcoming Smoky Hill River Festival.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Travel & Exposure Related Isolation and Quarantine policy which was updated Friday, any unvaccinated Kansan who attends a mass gathering of 500 or more, where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask, needs to quarantine.

The length of quarantine varies depending on whether you have been tested for COVID-19.

If you get tested , its negative and you have no symptoms, the quarantine period is 7 days.

If you do not get tested, the quarantine period is 10 days provided you are symptom-free.

Those who have been vaccinated are advised to quarantine if they become symptomatic. In this case, the quarantine is 7 days.