Computers Destroyed by Burglar

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after someone damaged a couple of computers.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Tuesday evening around 9pm, officers were sent to the 800 block of Spruce Street after a 23-year-old man called authorities.

Police say he left his house on a quick errand and returned about 10-minutes later to find his two computers destroyed. There was no sign of forced entry.

The victim named a possible suspect and damage is estimated at $3,000.