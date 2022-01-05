Computer Thief Caught on Video

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from a Salina store after a couple of computers were stolen.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Sam’s Club located at 2919 Market Place on Tuesday morning around 10:30am after a suspect cut the anti-theft cables on a couple of lap tops and walked out the door.

Staff at the store described the suspect as a thin, Hispanic male who is 6-feet tall in his late 20’s or early 30’s. Total loss and damage is listed at $2,200.