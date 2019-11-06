Complete Saline County Unofficial Election Results

A couple of Salina City Commissioners won reelection Tuesday night, and a former city finance manager will join them on the governing body.
Salina Mayor Trent Davis and Commissioner Karl Ryan finished finished first and second in a six-persons race, each winning a four-year-term. Former Salina City Finance Manager Rod Franz finished third, winning a two-year-term.
Salina USD 305 Board of Education President Ann Zimmerman also won reelection. She will be joined on the board by Dana Kossow, Scott Gardner, and Mark Bandre’.
Voter turnout was 20.4 percent.
Vote totals will not become official until the votes are canvassed by the Saline County Commission.
Unofficial election results:
Salina City Commission
Trent W. Davis 3,893
Rod Franz 2,908
James H. Bowden 2,377
Jon R. Blanchard 2,380
Ben Pruitt 1,818
Karl F. Ryan 2,989
Write-in votes 75
Salina USD 305 Board of Education
Ann Zimmerman 4,593
Roy B. Miller, Jr. 1,097
Mark A. Bandré 2,281
Scott Gardner 2,917
Dana Kossow 4,077
Allan Lytton 2,228
Cori Sherman North 2,079
Central Kansas Extension District No. 3
Mary Bernhardt 3,973
Glenn Engelland 2,922
Randy D. Lamer 3,239
Write-in votes 55
Constitutional Amendment
Yes 4,061
No 2,564
Southeast of Saline USD 306 Board of Education Assaria District No. 1 Position No. 1
Charisse Nurnberg 539
Write-in votes 8
Southeast of Saline USD 306 Board of Education Gypsum District No. 2 Position No. 2
Dwight D. Conley 345
Gary Olson 73
Randy Cooper 176
Write-in votes 1
Southeast of Saline USD 306 Board of Education Kipp District No. 3 Position No. 3
Jared Wagoner 253
James C. Shelby, Jr. 299
Write-in votes 1
Southeast of Saline USD 306 Board of Education At-Large Position
Justin Knopf 576
Write-in votes 9
Ell-Saline USD 307 Board of Education Position No. 1
John Fouard 196
Write-in votes 2
Ell-Saline USD 307 Board of Education Position No. 2
Bill Travis 180
Write-in votes 5
Ell-Saline USD 307 Board of Education Position No. 3
Cheryl Higgins 187
Write-in votes 3
Ell-Saline USD 307 At-Large Position
Mitch Drees 184
Write-in votes 9
Assaria City Council
Write-in votes 110
Brookville Mayor
Ralph Johnson 41
Write-in votes 2
Brookville City Council
Wes Woodson 29
David Graf 39
Write-in votes 74
Gypsum City Council
Deborah K. Murphy 62
Scott A. Peterson 72
Michael A. Russell 44
Jerry L. Sorenson 61
Write-in votes 4
New Cambria Mayor
Mack Villalpando 21
Write-in votes 2
New Cambria City Council
Write-in votes 30
Smolan Mayor
Tom Hawks 40
Write-in votes 0
Smolan City Council
Neal P. Slattery 33
Kricket Anderson 27
Write-in votes 6
School districts from other counties whose boundaries include parts of Saline County. Votes cast in Saline County only.
Bennington USD 240 Board of Education Position No. 1
Robert Miller 10
Write-in 0
Bennington USD 240 Board of Education Position No. 2
Juanita Morris 9
Write-in votes 0
Bennington USD 240 Board of Education Position No. 3
Ray Swearingen 9
Write-in votes 0
Bennington USD 240 Board of Education Position No. 7
Jeremiah Van Doren 9
Write-in votes 0
Solomon USD 393 Board of Education District No. 1 Position No. 1
Carrie Herbel 38
Write-in votes 1
Solomon USD 393 Board of Education District No. 2 Position No. 2
Justin D. Zerbe 40
Write-in votes 0
Solomon USD 393 Board of Education District No. 3 Position No. 3
Andrea McCook 37
Write-in votes 0
USD 393 Board of Education At-Large Position Solomon
Brad Homman 38
Write-in 0
Lindsborg USD 400 Board of Education District No. 1 Position No. 1
Karla Pihl 79
Write-in votes 0
Lindsborg USD 400 Board of Education District No. 2 Position No. 2
Kendall Banning 73
Write-in votes 1
Lindsborg USD 400 Board of Education District No. 3 Position No. 3
Dwight Swisher 74
Write-in votes 0
Lindsborg USD 400 Board of Education At-Large Position No. 7
Joe Ryan 73
Write-in votes 0