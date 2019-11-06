Complete Saline County Unofficial Election Results

A couple of Salina City Commissioners won reelection Tuesday night, and a former city finance manager will join them on the governing body.

Salina Mayor Trent Davis and Commissioner Karl Ryan finished finished first and second in a six-persons race, each winning a four-year-term. Former Salina City Finance Manager Rod Franz finished third, winning a two-year-term.

Salina USD 305 Board of Education President Ann Zimmerman also won reelection. She will be joined on the board by Dana Kossow, Scott Gardner, and Mark Bandre’.

Voter turnout was 20.4 percent.

Vote totals will not become official until the votes are canvassed by the Saline County Commission.

Unofficial election results:

Salina City Commission

Trent W. Davis 3,893

Rod Franz 2,908

James H. Bowden 2,377

Jon R. Blanchard 2,380

Ben Pruitt 1,818

Karl F. Ryan 2,989

Write-in votes 75

Salina USD 305 Board of Education

Ann Zimmerman 4,593

Roy B. Miller, Jr. 1,097

Mark A. Bandré 2,281

Scott Gardner 2,917

Dana Kossow 4,077

Allan Lytton 2,228

Cori Sherman North 2,079

Central Kansas Extension District No. 3

Mary Bernhardt 3,973

Glenn Engelland 2,922

Randy D. Lamer 3,239

Write-in votes 55

Constitutional Amendment

Yes 4,061

No 2,564

Southeast of Saline USD 306 Board of Education Assaria District No. 1 Position No. 1

Charisse Nurnberg 539

Write-in votes 8

Southeast of Saline USD 306 Board of Education Gypsum District No. 2 Position No. 2

Dwight D. Conley 345

Gary Olson 73

Randy Cooper 176

Write-in votes 1

Southeast of Saline USD 306 Board of Education Kipp District No. 3 Position No. 3

Jared Wagoner 253

James C. Shelby, Jr. 299

Write-in votes 1

Southeast of Saline USD 306 Board of Education At-Large Position

Justin Knopf 576

Write-in votes 9

Ell-Saline USD 307 Board of Education Position No. 1

John Fouard 196

Write-in votes 2

Ell-Saline USD 307 Board of Education Position No. 2

Bill Travis 180

Write-in votes 5

Ell-Saline USD 307 Board of Education Position No. 3

Cheryl Higgins 187

Write-in votes 3

Ell-Saline USD 307 At-Large Position

Mitch Drees 184

Write-in votes 9

Assaria City Council

Write-in votes 110

Brookville Mayor

Ralph Johnson 41

Write-in votes 2

Brookville City Council

Wes Woodson 29

David Graf 39

Write-in votes 74

Gypsum City Council

Deborah K. Murphy 62

Scott A. Peterson 72

Michael A. Russell 44

Jerry L. Sorenson 61

Write-in votes 4

New Cambria Mayor

Mack Villalpando 21

Write-in votes 2

New Cambria City Council

Write-in votes 30

Smolan Mayor

Tom Hawks 40

Write-in votes 0

Smolan City Council

Neal P. Slattery 33

Kricket Anderson 27

Write-in votes 6

School districts from other counties whose boundaries include parts of Saline County. Votes cast in Saline County only.

Bennington USD 240 Board of Education Position No. 1

Robert Miller 10

Write-in 0

Bennington USD 240 Board of Education Position No. 2

Juanita Morris 9

Write-in votes 0

Bennington USD 240 Board of Education Position No. 3

Ray Swearingen 9

Write-in votes 0

Bennington USD 240 Board of Education Position No. 7

Jeremiah Van Doren 9

Write-in votes 0

Solomon USD 393 Board of Education District No. 1 Position No. 1

Carrie Herbel 38

Write-in votes 1

Solomon USD 393 Board of Education District No. 2 Position No. 2

Justin D. Zerbe 40

Write-in votes 0

Solomon USD 393 Board of Education District No. 3 Position No. 3

Andrea McCook 37

Write-in votes 0

USD 393 Board of Education At-Large Position Solomon

Brad Homman 38

Write-in 0

Lindsborg USD 400 Board of Education District No. 1 Position No. 1

Karla Pihl 79

Write-in votes 0

Lindsborg USD 400 Board of Education District No. 2 Position No. 2

Kendall Banning 73

Write-in votes 1

Lindsborg USD 400 Board of Education District No. 3 Position No. 3

Dwight Swisher 74

Write-in votes 0

Lindsborg USD 400 Board of Education At-Large Position No. 7

Joe Ryan 73

Write-in votes 0