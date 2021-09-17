Complete, Dominant Effort Propels South Cougars to First Win

SOUTH 36, CAMPUS 14

The final score was not a true representation of how dominant the Salina South Cougars were in their Week 3 road win over Campus at Colt Stadium in Haysville. They controlled all three phases of the game and were never challenged in picking up their first win of the season.

After taking almost seven minutes off the clock on the game’s opening drive, South missed a field goal attempt. But the Cougar defense stuffed the Campus rushing attack and forced a three-and-out. Once the offense got the ball back, they began to find a rhythm. Garrett Aills took a pitch on a reverse and scampered 33 yards down the left sideline to put South up 7-0 late in the first quarter.

The Cougars then took complete control in the second. After Campus had a long touchdown run called back due to illegal motion, they then fumbled the ball and South took over on the Colts 28. One play later, quarterback Weston Fries pitched the ball to Aills who threw downfield to a wide open Tejon McDaniel for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The South defense again quickly got the ball back to the offense, and taking advantage of a short field, marched quickly to paydirt again as Seth Clemmer took it in for a 10-yard score. South would lead 21-0 at halftime.

In the third, the defense forced two quick three-and-outs and after the second defensive series, the snap back to Campus punter Aiden Hess sailed over his head. Hess covered the ball in the endzone for a safety to make it 23-0. After the free kick, Fries marched the Cougars downfield and he found Carter Copes wide open for a 13-yard TD and it was 30-0.

Then in the fourth, Fries punctuated the evening by dashing 51 yards right up the middle for a touchdown. Campus would get a pair of garbage-time TDs from Garrett Denning in the final five minutes to cap the scoring.

South unofficially outgained Campus 380-137. Five different Cougars scored touchdowns, and on defense, the unit was led by nose tackle Kayson Dietz. He was in on nearly every defensive play, making stop after stop and opening things up for the ends and linebackers to do work as well.

It was a much-needed win for South, who will welcome 6A powerhouse Derby to Salina Stadium next week.