Competitive Vikings fall to Lyons 49-40

Don BengtsonFebruary 22, 2021

Playing spirited on both ends of the floor, Smoky Valley battled the Lyons Lions the whole game, but a third quarter dry spell let the Lions forge ahead and they were able to get the win 49-40. The win is Lyons’ 13th on the season. Their final regular season game is tomorrow against Halstead. The game was tied 11-11 after one and a 23-22 Viking advantage at the half. The 16-5 Lions third quarter burst made it 38-28 after three. Lyons was led by Rey Alamos with 20 points and Billy Harley had 11. Smoky Valley was led by Haven Lysell’s 18. Jake Lucas added 8. The Vikings play at home tomorrow night against Pratt.

