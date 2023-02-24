Salina, KS

Competitive Dance finishes second at KCAC Championships, Schmidt named Coach of the Year

KWU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 24, 2023

Kansas Wesleyan Competitive Dance finished second in the KCAC Competitive Dance Championships held last weekend at Friends University in Wichita.

 

Several Coyotes received postseason awards, headlined by coach Claire Schmidt named as KCAC Competitive Dance Coach of the Year.

 

Kiran Bailey (SO/Fort Scott, Kan.) was named to the All-KCAC first-team. Kyla McLaughlin (JR/Havensville, Kan.) and Tru Haesemeyer (FR/Lincoln, Kan.) were named to the second-team, and Ava Crotty (FR/Wichita, Kan.) was named to the honorable-mention team.

 

York was the KCAC Champion with a score of 73.00, followed by KWU with a score of 71.67. Bethel was third with a 61, Ottawa was fourth with 48.47, Southwestern was fifth with 46.67, Friends was sixth with 41.83, Bethany was seventh with 38.57 and McPherson was eighth with 36.8.

 

Kiran Bailey and Brylee Potter (SO/Strong City, Kan.) were also named as KCAC Scholar-Athletes.

 

KWU also participated in the NAIA Southwest National Qualifier last weekend, also at Friends.

 

KWU finished fifth out of the 10 teams in the field with a final score of 73.57.

 

Oklahoma City University was the winner with a score of 86.64, Hope International (Calif.) was second with an 80.00, Vanguard (Calif.) was third with a 79.76, York was fourth with 76.13, followed by KWU. Bethel was sixth with 60.72, Ottawa was seventh with 49.87, Southwestern was eighth with 46.97, Bethany was ninth with 42.18, and Friends was 10th with a 40.84.

