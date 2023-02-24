Competitive Cheer places sixth at KCAC Championships

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Competitive Cheer placed sixth at the KCAC Championships last weekend in Wichita at Friends University.

The Coyotes finished with a final score of 64.59 after the preliminary and final round scores were compiled.

KWU also had a pair of student-athletes earn All-KCAC honors in Karsen Smith (JR/Hoyt, Kan.) named to the second-team, and Ashley Hawthorne (SO/Henderson, Nev.) named to the honorable-mention team.

Friends was the KCAC Champion with a score of 84.84, Bethel was second with an 82.08, Saint Mary was third with 76.95, Ottawa was fourth with 69.08, McPherson was fifth with 67.20, followed by KWU. Southwestern was seventh with a score of 59.01, Bethany was eighth with a score of 47.93, Sterling was ninth with 43.86, and York was 10th with 29.94.

KWU also had seven KCAC Scholar-Athletes in Isabella Holmes (SO/Goddard, Kan.), Kyla Kind (SO/Salina, Kan.), Kristen Watson (SR/Holyrood, Kan.), Meredith Angelotti (SR/Shawnee, Kan.), Breanna Mesecher (SR/Plainville, Kan.), Katelynn Kuder (SO/Minneapolis, Kan.) and Jaclyn Lawrence (SO/Basehor, Kan.).