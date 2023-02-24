Salina, KS

Now: 24 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 33 ° | Lo: 8 °

Competitive Cheer places sixth at KCAC Championships

KWU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 24, 2023

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Competitive Cheer placed sixth at the KCAC Championships last weekend in Wichita at Friends University.

 

The Coyotes finished with a final score of 64.59 after the preliminary and final round scores were compiled.

 

KWU also had a pair of student-athletes earn All-KCAC honors in Karsen Smith (JR/Hoyt, Kan.) named to the second-team, and Ashley Hawthorne (SO/Henderson, Nev.) named to the honorable-mention team.

 

Friends was the KCAC Champion with a score of 84.84, Bethel was second with an 82.08, Saint Mary was third with 76.95, Ottawa was fourth with 69.08, McPherson was fifth with 67.20, followed by KWU. Southwestern was seventh with a score of 59.01, Bethany was eighth with a score of 47.93, Sterling was ninth with 43.86, and York was 10th with 29.94.

 

KWU also had seven KCAC Scholar-Athletes in Isabella Holmes (SO/Goddard, Kan.), Kyla Kind (SO/Salina, Kan.), Kristen Watson (SR/Holyrood, Kan.), Meredith Angelotti (SR/Shawnee, Kan.), Breanna Mesecher (SR/Plainville, Kan.), Katelynn Kuder (SO/Minneapolis, Kan.) and Jaclyn Lawrence (SO/Basehor, Kan.).

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Competitive Cheer places sixth at K...

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan Competitive Cheer placed sixth at the KCAC Championships last weekend in...

February 24, 2023 Comments

Kansas Wesleyan Celebrates Tremendo...

Sports News

February 24, 2023

2023 FLAG SEASON PREVIEW: Nguyen ea...

Sports News

February 24, 2023

No. 3 Kansas to Host West Virginia ...

Sports News

February 24, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Meth, Guns Seized in Russ...
February 24, 2023Comments
State “Flat-TaxR...
February 24, 2023Comments
Bowl For Kids Sake is Bac...
February 24, 2023Comments
Survey Time Running Out
February 23, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra