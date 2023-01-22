Competitive Cheer opens season with second place finish at Midland

FREMONT, Neb. – Kansas Wesleyan Competitive Cheer opened its 2023 season on Saturday at the Midland Invitational.

The Coyotes posted a second place finish in the event that featured three teams.

KWU went up against No. 7 ranked and event host Midland, along with Bethany in the cheer competition.

KWU finished with a score of 71.65 in the event.

Midland won the competition with a score of 91.60. Bethany was a distant third with a score of 44.95.

Wesleyan’s season continues on Friday afternoon as KWU hosts the KWU Cheer and Dance Invitational inside Mabee Arena. The competition begins at 2 p.m. A second cheer competition will be held after the initial event also at Mabee Arena on Friday.