Company Cited For Salina Trench Collapse

Investigators have found that a contractor exposed employees to potentially fatal hazards as two workers avoided tragedy in Salina trench collapse. The incident happened back in January near Salina South High School.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Precision Plumbing of Cheney was cited for 2 willful and 6 serious violations. The company faces $334,000 in penalties

In a trench 9 feet below the surface, a worker employed by Precision Plumbing was connecting a plumbing line to the municipal sewer in Salina in January when he was buried under dirt and rocks after a trench wall collapsed.

The company’s foreman entered the trench and tried to dig the worker out. Soon after, he then became buried up to his knees when the trench wall collapsed further. For more than an hour, first responders worked to rescue the two workers. Both survived one of the construction industry’s most serious hazards.

In an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration , inspectors determined the trench had no protection against cave-ins and the employer allowed soil piles and equipment within 2 feet of the excavation’s edge. OSHA found Precision Plumbing’s violations of these federal trench safety regulations willful.

Inspectors learned that a superintendent with the site’s general contractor, Multicon Inc. — a Wichita-based construction company — had identified the trench collapse hazards to the Precision Plumbing foreman but left the site before making certain the subcontractor corrected the hazard.

“Fortunately, first responders rescued two workers when a 9-foot trench collapsed. This incident is a stark reminder of how soil can shift suddenly and bury a person within seconds,” explained OSHA Area Director Todd Underwood in Wichita, Kansas. “Many other workers are less fortunate. In fact, OSHA investigated the deaths of 39 workers in trench collapses in 2022 alone.”

OSHA’s investigation led the agency to issue Precision Plumbing, located in Cheney, two willful and six serious violations with proposed penalties of $333,949. In addition to the willful violations related to the trench collapse, investigators found the company failed to do the following:

Make sure workers wore hard hats when exposed to overhead struck-by hazards.

Protect workers from drowning hazards due to an unsupported water pipe in the trench.

Provide workers with eye protection when workers were using chemicals.

Develop a program on chemical hazards and train workers on how to use chemicals safely.

OSHA also cited Multicon Inc., the general contractor, for one serious violation for failing to protect employees from cave-in and engulfment hazards. The agency proposed penalties of $14,063.