Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 35 °

BREAKING NEWS

Community Wide Thanksgiving Dinner Planned

Todd PittengerNovember 25, 2019

The Salina Salvation Army is planning a Thanksgiving dinner for several thousand of their closest friends, and needs a little help.

The organization will again host a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner.

The free meal this year will again be at Applebee’s on South 9th Street in Salina. The meal will include turkey with all the trimmings.

The agency tells  KSAL News the event wouldn’t be possible without a lot of volunteer help. Staff at Applebee’s, the Salina Country Club, and the GL Huyett company of Minneapolis all provide support.

They will prepare 60 turkeys for the event, which is free, and open to anyone in the community.

The Salvation Army free Thanksgiving dinner at Applebee’s in Salina will be from noon until 2:00 on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Community Wide Thanksgiving Dinner ...

The Salina Salvation Army is planning a Thanksgiving dinner for several thousand of their closest fr...

November 25, 2019 Comments

VIDEO: 33rd Toy Run Roars Across Sa...

Top News

November 25, 2019

Broncos fail to score a touchdown, ...

Sports News

November 24, 2019

Library to Celebrate Holidays with ...

Kansas News

November 24, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library to Celebrate Holi...
November 24, 2019Comments
Former Salina Educator Na...
November 24, 2019Comments
Food For the Holidays
November 24, 2019Comments
AAA: More Than 55 Million...
November 24, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH