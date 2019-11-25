Community Wide Thanksgiving Dinner Planned

The Salina Salvation Army is planning a Thanksgiving dinner for several thousand of their closest friends, and needs a little help.

The organization will again host a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner.

The free meal this year will again be at Applebee’s on South 9th Street in Salina. The meal will include turkey with all the trimmings.

The agency tells KSAL News the event wouldn’t be possible without a lot of volunteer help. Staff at Applebee’s, the Salina Country Club, and the GL Huyett company of Minneapolis all provide support.

They will prepare 60 turkeys for the event, which is free, and open to anyone in the community.

The Salvation Army free Thanksgiving dinner at Applebee’s in Salina will be from noon until 2:00 on Thanksgiving Day.