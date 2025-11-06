Community Video Project to be Showcased

A year ago, Manhattan artist Nate McClendon visited Salina to gather footage from community members for a video portrait project. On Nov. 13, the Salina community can see the results and hear from the artist at the Kansas State University Salina Civic Lecture Series.

According to the school, McClendon is the founder of the Community Portrait Project and an outreach specialist at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art . He creates programs, events and activities to enhance and broaden the experience of various exhibits and artworks within the museum and greater Manhattan community.

His video portrait project is grounded in the belief that every individual possesses a unique story to share and seeks to promote personal connections through the inclusion of a narrative provided by each subject.

The Community Portrait Project Civic Lecture Series event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 13, at K-State Salina’s College Center Conference Room, 2310 Centennial Dr.