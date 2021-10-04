Community Relations Division Opens to Public

The City of Salina’s civil rights enforcement agency is opening its doors for new complaint investigations. The City’s Community Relations Division is opening its doors for new cases starting this week.

According to the City, the division investigates complaints from residents of the City of Salina who allege that they have been discriminated against in employment, housing or public accommodations because of race, sex, religion, color, national origin, ancestry, disability, or because they have children. The department’s goal is to conduct a thorough and objective investigation and to assume an impartial role throughout the investigation. Provided free of charge, the Community Relations Division also offers information on civil rights protections, assistance in filing discrimination complaints and with Kansas Landlord Tenant Act concerns.

“We’re excited and eager to open our doors to the public,” said Michelle Martin, Community Relations Supervisor. “We look forward to providing this service to our community and help residents of Salina learn more about their civil rights.”

The Community Relations Division is a federally recognized Fair Housing Assistance Program and dual-files discrimination complaints with HUD, along with the City of Salina’s own Human Relations Commission. The Human Relations Commission is a volunteer commission for Saline County residents with nine adult members and two Youth on Board members. Residents can apply to join the commission through the city of Salina website under the “City Government” tab “Boards and Commissions.”

Complaints can be filed online through the City of Salina’s website under the “City Departments” tab, “Community Relations Division” or in person at 300 W. Ash, Room 101. For more information, call (785) 309-5745, or email [email protected].