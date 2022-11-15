Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 20 °

Community Rallying Around Injured Worker

Todd PittengerNovember 15, 2022

The Kansas community of Winfield is rallying around one of its own after he was injured in a work accident.

Roger Moon was working in downtown Winfield last Friday when he suffered a fall, causing a fracture in his skull. After undergoing two craniotomies, Roger remains in a coma at Wesley Hospital in Wichita.

“Family members have traveled across the state and country to be with Roger. Folks are driving to Wesley from Winfield on a daily basis,” Fundraiser organizer Carman Moon said.

While what lies ahead is uncertian, the travel expenses and time off work are challenges the family is facing right now. If you are able to help the family cover travel expenses, it would be most appreciated. Love, healing light, prayers, or positive energy, are also welcomed.

The fundraiser has raised more than $12,900 for the Moon family.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Community Rallying Around Injured W...

The Kansas community of Winfield is rallying around one of its own after he was injured in a work ac...

November 15, 2022 Comments

Marathon Brings Big Economic Impact

Top News

November 15, 2022

ROYALS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

Sports News

November 15, 2022

Salina Man Arrested Following Workp...

Kansas News

November 15, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Community Rallying Around...
November 15, 2022Comments
Salina Man Arrested Follo...
November 15, 2022Comments
City Manager Schrage on K...
November 15, 2022Comments
Stolen Truck Found, Conte...
November 15, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra