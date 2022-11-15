Community Rallying Around Injured Worker

The Kansas community of Winfield is rallying around one of its own after he was injured in a work accident.

Roger Moon was working in downtown Winfield last Friday when he suffered a fall, causing a fracture in his skull. After undergoing two craniotomies, Roger remains in a coma at Wesley Hospital in Wichita.

“Family members have traveled across the state and country to be with Roger. Folks are driving to Wesley from Winfield on a daily basis,” Fundraiser organizer Carman Moon said.

While what lies ahead is uncertian, the travel expenses and time off work are challenges the family is facing right now. If you are able to help the family cover travel expenses, it would be most appreciated. Love, healing light, prayers, or positive energy, are also welcomed.

The fundraiser has raised more than $12,900 for the Moon family.