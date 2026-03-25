Community Powers Messiah Festival at Bethany College

The 145th performance of Handel’s Messiah this weekend at Bethany College will be the second lap around track for Director, Dr. Troy Robertson.

The Director of Choral Activities joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a preview of the celebration in Lindsborg that he’s helping to shape in only his second year on campus.

Robertson says the talent and dedication found all around the Smoky Valley powers the performance.

For the second year, Handel’s Messiah live performance has shifted to Palm Sunday, March 29th to allow more participants and audience members alike to take part, instead of missing the event due to Easter travel.

The performance of Bach’s “Passion According to St. Matthew,” will also move to Friday, March 27th at Bethany Lutheran Church, located at 320 N. Main Street in Lindsborg.

The radio broadcast of both recorded performances will be aired on KSAL with Bach’s “Passion,” presented on Good Friday April 3rd and “Handel’s Messiah” on Easter Sunday.

Dr. Troy Robertson grew up in Springfield, MO, earned his doctorate at UCLA and joined the Bethany College staff in July of 2024. He is conducting his second season of the Messiah Festival this weekend in Lindsborg.