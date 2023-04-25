Community Job and Resource Fair Tuesday

OCCK Transportation invites the general public to attend the Together Saline County Community Job and Resource Fair on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salina Central Mall.

OCCK Transportation will have a table with information about all public transportation resources in the Salina/Saline County area, as well as North Central Kansas, including CityGo, regional paratransit service, 81 Connection, KanConnect and KANcycle. Information and applications will also be available about both full-time and part-time driver openings.

According to OCCK, the Together Saline County Community Job and Resource Fair is an opportunity for people to learn about community resources as well as learn about and apply for job openings.

The event is hosted by the Kansas Department of Children and Families, the Central Mall, Mahaska, Aetna, and the Kansas Works Workforce Center.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, KanConnect regional fixed route, and the newest program, GoConcordia.