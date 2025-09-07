Community Invited to Join Iron Horse Trail Volunteer Group

A Volunteer Information Night for the new Friends of the Iron Horse Trail group will be held Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Abilene Civic Center, 201 NW 2nd St.

Organizers say the group will focus on hands-on maintenance and care of the trail. “We’re starting with an information night, but this isn’t about endless meetings — it’s about rolling up your sleeves and helping out. If you love trails, nature, and lending a hand, this is your chance to make a difference,” organizers said.

The Iron Horse Trail provides a safe, scenic path for walkers, runners, cyclists, and families. Volunteers will help ensure it remains welcoming for years to come.