Community Health Investment Program Awards $399,550

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program awarded 8 grants at its summer meeting totaling $399,550.

According to the organization, funding for program known as CHIP primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center, which tithes a percentage of its operating margin each year to the Salina Regional Health Foundation.

Since the inception of CHIP in 1995, more than $13 million in grants have been awarded to local community organizations. Funding priorities for CHIP primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke.

Applications for CHIP are accepted three times a year. The next CHIP application deadline is August 26.

Applications for grant funding can be downloaded online at https://www.srhealthfoundation.com/community-outreach.

Grants awarded include:

$250,000 to Cloud County Community College for construction of the Technical Education and Innovation Center, which will become home to the Nursing and Allied Health program and three other academic programs at the college.

$40,000 to Salina Rescue Mission to hire an addictions recovery professional to develop classes and resources for Salina Rescue Mission residents.

$40,000 to School Marathon Foundation to provide programming at area grade schools for students to complete a marathon (26.2 miles) during before-and-after school activities.

$24,550 to Salina Education Foundation to sponsor a variety of programs and initiatives for the 2022-23 academic year including audiology screening equipment, Sudden Opportunity Grants, Nurse Emergency Funds, Opportunity Now-Get Fit, Heartland Weekend Meals and Social Workers Fund.

$19,500 to American Red Cross Blood Services to help fund the operating expenses for community blood drives including staff, transportation, collection supplies, testing, processing and delivering blood for patients in need in Saline County and North Central Kansas.

$12,000 to North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, Inc. to support the 2022 Sunflower Fair and Regional Outreach Initiative for older adults and individuals with disabilities.

$8,500 to Smoky Hill Education Foundation to support its Educator Recharge Retreat, quarterly follow-up meetings and accompanying resources for these initiatives.

$5,000 to Saline County Department of Senior Services to support its health fair to benefit Meals on Wheels by providing health incentives, prizes and healthy refreshments for those attending the fair.

Courtesy Photo: : A $250,000 CHIP grant supports Cloud County Community College’s construction its new

Technical Education and Innovation Center, which will become home to the Nursing and Allied

Health program and three other academic programs at the college.