Community Health Investment Program awards $388,272 in 2023

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program (CHIP) awarded 18 grants in 2023 totaling $388,272.29.

According to the organization, funding for CHIP primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center, which tithes a percentage of its operating margin each year to the Salina Regional Health Foundation. Since the inception of CHIP in 1995, more than $13.95 million in grants have been awarded to local community organizations.

Funding priorities for CHIP primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke.

Applications for CHIP are accepted three times a year. Application deadlines for 2024 are January 12, April 19

and August 16. Applications for grant funding can be downloaded online at https://www.srhealthfoundation.com//community-outreach/.

Grants in 2023 included:

$150,000 to Salina Area Technical College Education Foundation to fund an endowment established to support nursing and allied health faculty and instructors at the school.

$45,000 to Salina Grace to provide security services for the Winter Emergency Shelter and Community Resource Center.

$40,000 to School Marathon Foundation to provide programming at area grade schools for students to complete a marathon (26.2 miles) during before-and-after school activities.

$30,000 to the Good Neighbor Fund, which supports grant requests of up to $1,000 that come to the hospital and foundation from the community.

$25,000 to CKF Addiction Treatment to hire a Peer Mentor who works with individuals at the Salina Rescue Mission, Salina Grace and Central Kansas Mental Health Center.

$19,550 to First Covenant Church to open the new Magnolia Kids Childcare Center.

$10,000 to North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging to sponsor the Sunflower Senior Fair and Seniors Got Talent showcase.

$10,000 to Sunset Home Senior Living Community in Concordia to open a new childcare center.

$10,000 to Church of the Cross United Methodist Church to construct age appropriate playgrounds for the Angel Child Care program staffed by the YMCA.

$10,000 to the Friends of the River Foundation to help construct the YMCA Trail, which is included as part of the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.

$10,000 to the Salina Education Foundation to support a variety of programs and initiatives for the 2023-24 academic year including Sudden Opportunity Grants, Nurse Emergency Funds, Heartland Weekend Meals and Social Worker Fund.

$5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina to support its community-based mentoring program.

$5,000 to Bethany College for renovations to Kessinger Family Athletic Stadium, which hosts events for area youth and is open to the community.

$5,000 to Blessed Hope Family to increase mental health counseling services for foster/adoptive families.

$5,000 to Greater Salina Community Foundation to support the Bill Grevas Memorial Free Throw Contest at Match Madness, which raises funds for local charities.

$5,000 to Rolling Hills Zoo for Dream Night – a free evening at the zoo for area children with terminal or chronic illness or disabilities and their families.

$2,500 to Smoky Hill Education Foundation for Educator Recharge Retreats.

$1,222.29 to Haven Academy of Salina to purchase equipment for the academy’s

Healthy Living Initiative.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center