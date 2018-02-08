Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 23 °

Community Health Investment Program Awards $108,000 in Grants

Salina Regional Health CenterFebruary 8, 2018

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program awarded five grants at its February committee meeting for a total of $108,000.

Funding for CHIP primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center, which tithes a percentage of its operating margin each year to the Salina Regional Health Foundation. Additional funding for CHIP has come from the Salina Regional Service Auxiliary.

Funding priorities for CHIP primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke. Applications for CHIP are accepted on a quarterly basis. Application deadlines for the remainder of 2018 are April 24, July 24 and October 23.

Grants in February included:
• $40,000 to the School Marathon Foundation for its School Marathon Program held each fall at
Salina’s 11 elementary schools. Over the course of six weeks students jog the equivalent of a
marathon, or 26.2 miles, learning how to set and achieve goals and the benefits of exercise.
• $25,000 to Noon Network Ambucs for its efforts to expand the handicapped accessible
playground at Coronado Elementary School in Salina. Coronado is the USD 305 school
designated to serve children with disabilities.
• $24,000 to Shiloh Ranch Ministries to install heating and air conditioning in its main activities
building so its programs for children and youth can be offered year-round.
• $15,000 to North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging to sponsor the 2018 Sunflower Fair
and Regional Outreach Initiative to be held September 18 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.
• $4,000 to Brookville Cardinal Wrestling to help purchase an approved wrestling mat for kids to
participate in wrestling, since wrestling is not a school sponsored sport at Ell-Saline.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Community Health Investment Program...

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program awarded five grants at...

February 8, 2018 Comments

KCK Procter and Gamble Plant to Clo...

Kansas News

February 8, 2018

Bethany Soars Past Eagles For Road ...

Sports News

February 8, 2018

Unique Chance to Learn Law Enforcem...

Kansas News

February 8, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KCK Procter and Gamble Pl...
February 8, 2018Comments
Unique Chance to Learn La...
February 8, 2018Comments
Flu Prompts School Closur...
February 8, 2018Comments
Sky’s the Limit For...
February 7, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO