Community Health Forum Planned

Several organizations whose goal is a healthy community are working together to host a community health forum.

Live Well Saline County is partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas to host a Community Health Forum on Thursday, April 6th from 11:00a.m.-1:00p.m. at the Visit Salina Annex.

Citizens are incited to attend and learn about some of the great work being done to improve the health of Saline County including the four year $500,000 Pathways to A Healthy Kansas grant initiative that Live Well Saline County received in 2020 that is being managed by the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Lunch will be provided by Gourmet to Go.

Please register using the link: https://www.bcbsks.com/pbws