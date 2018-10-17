Salina, KS

Community Halloween Party Planned at Fieldhouse

KSAL StaffOctober 17, 2018

The annual Salina Community Halloween Party is approaching.

According to the City of Salina, the event will be held on Saturday, October 27th, from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse.

This free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks and Recreation Department and is open to the entire family.

Featured entertainment will include Flying Debris Juggling and Comedy Show. Other activities include a Halloween costume contest with prizes, balloon artists, carnival games, and
trick or treating for children from community partners and businesses.

For business and community organizations that have an interest in hosting a free table at this event, contact Jeff Hammond with the Salina Parks and Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

Individuals will be asked to provide and hand out candy while speaking with community members.

 

 

