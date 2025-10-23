Community Halloween Party is Saturday

Salina Parks and Recreation is planning an afternoon of Halloween fun. This Saturday is the annual Community Halloween Party.

Grab your costumes and get ready for a fang-tastic afternoon of family-friendly frights and delight. All are invited to come and join in the Halloween fun.

Planned activities include:

Creepy Carnival Games

Bouncy “Haunted” Houses

Face Painting Magic

Frightfully Fun Photo Booth

Ghastly Good Crafts

The main event will be “trick or treating” from community partners and businesses. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this annual Halloween celebration.

Come dressed in your best costume and celebrate the season with neighbors, family, and friends. This is one Halloween tradition you won’t want to ghost.

The Community Halloween Party is this Saturday, October 25th, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse.