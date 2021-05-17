Community “Gun Sense” Conversation Planned

A community discussion on “gun sense” is planned.

The public is invited to a series of online, virtual Community Zoom conversations examining our common responsibility to promote gun safety, and to encourage, promote, and participate in, other conversations across dividing lines of politics, class, race, wealth inequity, and faith.

The weekly series will be every Friday at noon for three Fridays, beginning May 21. This three-week series is presented by a partnership of local organizations including the League of Women Voters of Salina, Spirituality Resource Center, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Kansas Interfaith Action, and NAACP.

Each session will begin with a 5-10 minute opening presentation, followed by a “breakout session” for smaller group interaction, followed by discussion among all attendees.

The opening session, “Values and Gun Sense,” will begin with a short video featuring Shane Claiborne, co-founder of Red Letter Christians and author of Beating Guns. https://vimeo.com/ 63404253.

The second (May 28), “Advocacy for Your Values.” will feature Rachael Pryor, co-chair of Kansas Interfaith Action on how our deeply-held values, faith-based and otherwise, form and inform the way we talk to legislators, community leaders, and our friends and neighbors.

The third and culminating event, “The Value of Grassroots Action,” will be a Town Hall Meeting on National Gun Violence Awareness day, June 4. Participants are encouraged to wear orange. This event’s hosts are Cori Sherman North and Christi Nuding, cochairs of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

There is no charge for the presentation, but registration is required. Send your request for invitation to: https://forms.gle/ RhdAXTq66GGUbT1R