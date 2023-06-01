Community Garage Sale Saturday

A community garage sale is planned in Salina this weekend.

According to the Salina Salvation Army, they are planning to host a community garage sale on Saturday. The event will be Saturday from 9 until 4 inside their facility at 1137 N Santa Fe.

Organizers say the event is for buyers and sellers.

If you have items to sell, you can make some extra cash. You can sell your unwanted items, comfortably inside. A spot at the garage sale is only $20.

If you prefer to buy come on in for a community of items. There will also be food available.

The Salina Salvation Army Community Garage Sale will be held rain or shine.