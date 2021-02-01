Community Foundation Awards Grants

The Greater Salina Community Foundation recently awarded over $29,000 to 8 charitable projects and organizations in Saline County.

According to the organization, the following organizations received funding:

Salina Public Library, $3,000 to create several summer youth book clubs to help reduce reading loss over the summer break. The clubs will be led by a certified teacher and will include additional literacy and educational activities.

City of Gypsum-Gypsum Summer Youth Program $5,000 to launch a summer youth program to ensure at-risk children of the communities have opportunities to learn and stay safe in the summer months.

Saline County Community Corrections, $2,500 to purchase 10 bikes, helmets/locks, and bike trailers to provide accessible transportation for clients and families to get to employment, educational facilities and to pick up food/essentials.

Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad, $2,500 to purchase required swift water rescue safety equipment to be used in the event of flooding.

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, $5,000 to provide required fencing around the playground for Kid Kare childcare programs new services.

Salina Art Center, $5,000 to assist in the art-in-residency of Tonika Johnson and collaborator Paola Aguirre this summer.

Salina Innovation Foundation, $1,691.43 to purchase a new ice machine for use of public and private events at The Temple.

Salina Shares, $5,000 to help fund the Laundry Love program to assist in the washing and drying of people’s clothes in the three laundromats in Salina.

This round of grants was made possible by four funds at the community foundation: the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which supports projects and programs that improve the community’s quality of life; the Kansas Health Foundation Fund, which supports preventative programs that support healthy living across Saline County; the Fund for Greater Salina which supports funds used for a variety of charitable causes that positively impact the community; and the YW Legacy Fund, which supports initiatives that align with the mission of the former YWCA in Salina.

Applications for the foundation’s next community grant cycle are due by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021. This will be the final grant cycle of our fiscal year. Detailed application and fund criteria are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants.