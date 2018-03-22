Community Foundation Awards February Grants

The Greater Salina Community Foundation awarded grants to five area organizations during its February grant cycle. Over $16,000 was awarded from the Kansas Health Foundation Fund for GSCF, the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund and the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund.

The following organizations received funding:

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, $5,000 to upgrade technology that will help standardize processes and improve care for clients in poverty.

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, $4,000 to host Camp H.Y.P.E., a summer camp that helps youth pursue excellence in education and healthy lifestyles by collaborating with other Saline County organizations.

USD 307 Ell-Saline Elementary, $3,638 to purchase playground fencing for the new Ell-Saline Elementary preschool program, opening in the 2018-2019 school year.

North Central Regional Planning Commission, $3,088 to complete a regional food system assessment in Saline County.

Cornerstone Classical School, $900 to launch a robotics club for students ages nine to 14 through the FIRST Robotics Lego League.

Applications for the next grant cycle are due Apr. 15, 2018. This will be the final grant cycle for the 2018 fiscal year, and funding is only available from the L.P. “Pat” Mullen Fund for Arts and Humanities and Fund for Science, Technology and Invention. The grant application and criteria are available at www.gscf.org/about-grants. For more information, contact Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships, at 785-823-1800.