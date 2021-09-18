Salina, KS

Community Flu Shot Clinic Planned

Todd PittengerSeptember 18, 2021

The Saline County Health Department is planning an upcoming flu shot clinic.

A drive thru flu shot clinic will be held on Wednesday, October 13th, from 11AM till 6 PM st the 4 H Building in Kenwood Park. Vehicle entry from the south near the waterpark entrance.

The clinic is for adults 19 and older. Please wear short sleeves and a mask.

Persons with the following health plans, who bring their cards, may be covered: BC/BS: Aetna; Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage Plan C: KanCare/Medicaid (Sunflower State Health Plan, Aetna Better Health of KS, United Healthcare Community Plan); UMR for Saline County employees only. Out of network/No insurance also available-payable at time of service.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021.

