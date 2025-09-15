Community Flu Shot Clinic Planned

The Saline County Health Department is planning its annual community flu shot clinic.

The organization invites everyone to “come on out and visit your trusted public health professionals to receive your annual flu shot.”

The flu shot clinic will be held on Wednesday, October 1st, at the Saline County 4-H Building, located at 900 Greeley Avenue, from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

Please make sure to bring your insurance cards.

Persons with the following health plans may be covered: BC/BS, AETNA, UMR, Ambetter, United Healthcare, Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage Plan C, KanCare/Medicaid (Sunflower State Health Plan, Aetna Better Health of KS, United Healthcare Community Plan) Out-of-network/No insurance also available–payable at the time of service.

Drive-thru will be available for adults ages 19 and older. Walk-ins will be available for adults and children ages 6 months & older.

In case of inclement weather, all flu shots will be given inside the 4-H Building.