A Easter -weekend event that has been happening in Salina for nearly two decades will be held on Saturday.

The City of Salina invites everyone to come join Salina Parks and Recreation and the Salina Optimist Club for their 19th annual Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt.

This event will be held on Fields 1 & 2 at Berkley Family Recreation Area, located at 841 Markley Road in Salina.

Here is the full schedule of events:

Schedule

Ages 1-4 10:00 AM

Ages 5-7 10:20AM

Ages 8+ 10:40AM