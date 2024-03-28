Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

A Easter -weekend event that has been happening in Salina for over two decades will be held on Saturday afternoon.
The City of Salina invites everyone to come join Salina Parks and Recreation and the Salina Optimist Club for their 21st annual Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt.
The event will be held Saturday on Field #1 of the Berkley Family Recreational Area.
Here is the full schedule of events:
Schedule
Ages 1-4 1:00PM
Ages 5-7 1:20AM
Ages 8-10 1:40AM
Each egg contains a candy prize or certificate.
The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance.
The first hunt will begin promptly at 1 pm so be there early.