Community College Planning Rodeo

A rodeo that has been held at a Kansas community college for over a half-century is approaching. Garden City Community College will host the 58th Annual Rodeo at the Broncbuster Horse Palace onFriday, April 4th and Saturday, April 5th at 7:30 PM, and on Sunday, April 6th at 1:30 PM.

The rodeo will be held at the school’s indoor arena in Garden City. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, $25 for a family, and free for children under 5 or those with a valid GCCC ID.

The school encourages everyone to support the GCCC Rodeo Team and fill the stands all weekend long.