“Community Closet Free Shopping Market” Planned

The nonprofit behind the “Salina Sharing Fridges” is bringing another resource to the community.

According to the Kansas Impact Coalition, they are planning to host a will host a “Community Closet Free Shopping Market”. The event will be Saturday, June 27th, from 8am till noon. It will be in the new renovated parking lot at the Temple, 336 S Santa Fe.

This is not a traditional clothing giveaway. It allows individuals and families to shop at no cost, and choose items that fit their needs and personal style. Clothing, shoes, hats, bags, and accessories will be available for all ages, with no payment or registration required.

“Our goal has always been accessibility and dignity. We believe people should have the ability to choose what they need rather than being handed whatever is available,” said Miranda Bachman of Kansas Impact Coalition. “Whether it’s food access through our Sharing fridges or clothing through our Mercy on Main program, we’re trying to remove barriers and meet people where they are.”

Organizers are currently accepting donations for the market, including:

Men’s clothing

Children’s clothing

Household goods

Plates and cups

Bedding and linens

Pots, pans, and cookware

Other basic household essentials

To allow time for sorting and organization, donations will be accepted through Sunday, June 14th. Message them to coordinate donations.

No additional physical donations will be accepted after the June 14 deadline.

While all items at the market are completely free, monetary donations during the event are appreciated and help sustain future community programs and outreach efforts.

Community members are encouraged to stop by, shop, volunteer, or support the event in any way they can.

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