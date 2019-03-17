Salina, KS

Community Spring Spruce-Up Event Planned

KSAL StaffMarch 17, 2019

Volunteers are needed for a Salina community-wide clean-up effort, in conjunction with Earth Day.

Community members are invited to join in the annual Spring Spruce-Up Salina. Volunteers of all ages rally together to improve designated areas, making our community a better place to live.

The Spring Spruce-Up community work day will take place on Saturday, April 13th from 7:30 am to noon.

The projects include:

  • Clean-up of sculptures
  • Clean-up on the YMCA trails and Smoky Hill River Channel
  • Building 5 porches
  • Landscaping and painting homes and medallion placement on storm drains in the North Town District
  • Clean-up in alleys and planting flowers in Salina Downtown
  • Clean-up on the outside of the Salina Innovation Center located at the Masonic Temple
  • Move that House initiative and yard work for Ashby House

The City of Salina will also have a free landfill day.

Volunteers will meet at the Salina Innovation Center on 336 S. Santa Fe at 7:30 to receive assignments and instructions. 

 

