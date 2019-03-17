Community Spring Spruce-Up Event Planned

Volunteers are needed for a Salina community-wide clean-up effort, in conjunction with Earth Day.

Community members are invited to join in the annual Spring Spruce-Up Salina. Volunteers of all ages rally together to improve designated areas, making our community a better place to live.

The projects include:

Clean-up of sculptures

Clean-up on the YMCA trails and Smoky Hill River Channel

Building 5 porches

Landscaping and painting homes and medallion placement on storm drains in the North Town District

Clean-up in alleys and planting flowers in Salina Downtown

Clean-up on the outside of the Salina Innovation Center located at the Masonic Temple

Move that House initiative and yard work for Ashby House

The City of Salina will also have a free landfill day.

Volunteers will meet a