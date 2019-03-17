Community Spring Spruce-Up Event Planned

Volunteers are needed for a Salina community-wide clean-up effort, in conjunction with Earth Day.
Community members are invited to join in the annual Spring Spruce-Up Salina. Volunteers of all ages rally together to improve designated areas, making our community a better place to live.
The Spring Spruce-Up community work day will take place on Saturday, April 13th from 7:30 am to noon.
The projects include:
- Clean-up of sculptures
- Clean-up on the YMCA trails and Smoky Hill River Channel
- Building 5 porches
- Landscaping and painting homes and medallion placement on storm drains in the North Town District
- Clean-up in alleys and planting flowers in Salina Downtown
- Clean-up on the outside of the Salina Innovation Center located at the Masonic Temple
- Move that House initiative and yard work for Ashby House
The City of Salina will also have a free landfill day.
Volunteers will meet at the Salina Innovation Center on 336 S. Santa Fe at 7:30 to receive assignments and instructions.