Community Blood Drive Planned

KSAL StaffSeptember 28, 2020

OCCK, Inc. will be holding a community blood drive on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at their corporate office in Salina at 1710 W. Schilling.

Appointments are limited and can be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org or by call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).  You can also make an appointment on the Red Cross app using the Sponsor Keyword:  OCCKSALINA.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.  OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

