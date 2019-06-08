Salina, KS

Community Baby Shower

Amanda RandolphJune 8, 2019

Expecting moms in Saline County have something to put on their calendars.

The Saline County Community Baby Shower for Safe Sleep is set for Tuesday, June 11 at the Saline County 4-H building, 900 Greeley, Salina, at 6 p.m.

This program will teach new and expecting moms and their support persons the safe sleep techniques, breast feeding resources and smoking cessation. There will be refreshments served as well as drawings and prizes given away.

For more information contact: [email protected] This is a great way for moms to get to know community resources.

This event is open to all Saline County new and expecting moms and their support persons.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Community Baby Shower

Expecting moms in Saline County have something to put on their calendars. The Saline County Commu...

June 8, 2019

