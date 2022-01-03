Commodity Classic Coming to Salina

The event will be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina on January 28, 2022, brought to you by the Kansas Grain Sorghum, Kansas Corn, Kansas Soybean, and Kansas Wheat associations.

The annual convention and trade show is a free event featuring prominent speakers and discussion on markets, trade, policy, climate and much more.

Register for free at KansasCommodityClassic.com and visit Kansas Grain Sorghum’s calendar for more dates. deadlines, and events relevant to you.

KGSPA will also hold its Annual Meeting for our membership and election of officers immediately following the conclusion of the Kansas Commodity Classic on January 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn.