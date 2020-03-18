Salina, KS

Commodities Distribution Still Happening Today

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2020

Amid all the cancellations, here is an event that is going on as scheduled today, with modifications.

The Government Commodities Distribution will take place as a drive thru event today from Noon until 1:30 PM at the 4-H building.

Officials with the distribution report that there is quite a bit of meat and fresh fruit available for this particular distribution.

Proof of income, photo I.D. or proof of a Saline County address & a signed note if picking commodities up for someone else.

INCOME GUIDELINES (MONTHLY)

HH Size/ Income      HH Size/Income     HH Size/Income      HH Size/ Income
1 $1,354                         3 $2,311                 5 $3,269                  7 $4,227
2 $1,832                       4 $2,790                6 $3,748                  8 *$4,705

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

