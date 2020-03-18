Commodities Distribution Still Happening Today

Amid all the cancellations, here is an event that is going on as scheduled today, with modifications.

The Government Commodities Distribution will take place as a drive thru event today from Noon until 1:30 PM at the 4-H building.

Officials with the distribution report that there is quite a bit of meat and fresh fruit available for this particular distribution.

Proof of income, photo I.D. or proof of a Saline County address & a signed note if picking commodities up for someone else.

INCOME GUIDELINES (MONTHLY)

HH Size/ Income HH Size/Income HH Size/Income HH Size/ Income

1 $1,354 3 $2,311 5 $3,269 7 $4,227

2 $1,832 4 $2,790 6 $3,748 8 *$4,705