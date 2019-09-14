Salina, KS

Commodities Distribution Event Planned

Kimberly GeorgeSeptember 14, 2019

Eligible Saline County residents can participate in Commodities Distribution on Wednesday.

Representatives with the event say it will be at the Kenwood Hall in Salina, 900 Greeley Ave., from Noon-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Items available include: Peanut butter, cranberry juice concentrate, canned apricot halves, canned pears, canned white sliced potatoes, fresh grapes, fresh apples, canned garbanzo beans, bagged dry navy beans, long grain rice, dried egg mix, orange juice in cartons, dried cherries and oat bowls.

Everything is distributed on a first served basis. Sunrise Presbyterian Church is hosting the event.

Below is what the participants are asked to bring and who is eligible:

Proof of income, photo I.D. or proof of a Saline County address & a signed note if picking commodities up for someone else.

INCOME GUIDELINES (monthly)
HH Size Income HH Size Income HH Size Income HH Size Income
1 $1,354                   3 $2,311                 5 $3,269                  7 $4,227
2 $1,832                 4 $2,790                6 $3,748                  8 *$4,705
* For each additional family member add $479

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

