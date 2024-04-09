Commissioners Briefed on Cozy Legal Response

Salina City Commissioners have been briefed on a legal response to a federal lawsuit involving a case with a mural on the outside of the Cozy Inn.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with a look at how the case is progressing.

At issue is a mural which was started on the outside of the building. The City contends the project began without the restaurant first getting the proper permits. The city halted the project, prompting a lawsuit fueled by the Kansas Justice Institute.