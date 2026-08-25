Commissioner Urges Citizens to “Be Better”

Conduct by some at Monday night’s Salina City Commission meeting, including a woman wearing a shirt mocking city manager Jacob Wood, has one commissioner urging citizens to “be better”, and cautioned “the citizen’s forum is a privilege that could soon go away!”

Commissioner Dough Rempp, via social media, offered “5 take aways from yesterday’s meeting”. He wrote about a proposed property tax increase, water main replacements, the community theatre, the replacement for commissioner Jerry Ivey, and concluded with thoughts on the citizens form portion of the meeting.

Rempp wrote in part:

“The name calling and dis-respect have reached new lows. Regardless of who threw the 1st stone, let’s be better. All of the Friends of the Shelter and Humane Salina, I have been with you since early this year. I’m still 100% behind the cause. Leadership should have listened better all along. I get it. But let’s be better people. It has taken too long to get here, but for the sake of the Shelter Staff and the Animals, let’s take a breath or 3. Our meeting last night was over the top. Name calling and belittling Leadership in public is wrong. I’m guessing all of us have heard from our up bringing that 2 wrongs do not make a right. The citizen’s forum is a privilege that could soon go away!”

Here is Rempp’s full list of takeaways from the meeting: